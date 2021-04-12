Police: Suspect in stolen Subaru spins out of control after high-speed chase

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 29-year-old man is in jail after state police say he left rehab, stole a vehicle and then robbed a woman of her cellphone before leading troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 99.

Cody Webel, of Milton, is accused of stealing a black 2008 Subaru Forester Sunday at about 10 a.m. from the parking lot of the Cove Forge Methodist Church in Woodbury Township, according to the charges.

State police said Webel walked out of Cove Forge Behavioral Health Center at 9:45 a.m. after spending one night at the drug rehab facility.

After stealing the Subaru, which was left unlocked with the keys inside, Webel drove to C&S Market in Martinsburg where he tapped on a woman’s car window as she was talking on her cellphone. State police said he asked where Sunbury was located and then snatched her cellphone after she said she didn’t know.

State police spotted a black Forester on I-99, headed northbound, at 10:45 a.m., but Webel wouldn’t pull over. Webel hit speeds of 110 mph as he sped north on I-99, passed two vehicles using the berm and at one point he slammed on the brakes while in the left lane of the highway.

State police said Webel lost control at the Port Matilda exit after swerving in front of another vehicle. The Subaru crashed through a road sign and then spun out of control in a large grassy area before coming to a stop.

Webel was found lying across the passenger seat of the Forester by state police. He said he wasn’t hurt and had left Cove Forge because he was coming down from being high on fentanyl.

The cellphone that belonged to the owner of the Forester was found in the vehicle along with the cellphone stolen from the woman in Martinsburg.

Webel was taken to UPMC Altoona for medical treatment a blood draw. He now faces felony charges that include theft, fleeing police and robbery as well as misdemeanor counts that include DUI and recklessly endangering another person.

Bail was set at $90,000 cash on Sunday night and Webel remains in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing on April 20.