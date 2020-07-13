Update: State College man dies after bicycle vs. car crash Sunday

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A State College man died after he was hit by a car while bicycling. Ferguson Township Police confirmed this Tuesday.

Ferguson Township Police said the crash happened at approximate 4:00 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Blue Course Drive.

Police said a a preliminary investigation found that 84-year-old Charles G. Wells made a quick lane change on his bicycle and crossed into the path of a car.

Police said that Wells could not communicate with officers at the scene of the crash.

According to WTAJ’s news partner, the Centre Daily Times, Wells died of multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn.

Police said the driver who hit the cyclist was a 51-year-old woman from State College. She was uninjured in the crash.

Police report the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has more information on it to call: 1-800-479-0050.

PennDOT reports that from 2016-2019, 11 people were either seriously injured or killed in bike vs. car crashes in Centre County. Ten of the 11 injuries took place in the Centre Region.