Police seize hundreds of THC cartridges in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The seizure of hundreds of THC vaping cartridges at an Altoona home has led to felony drug charges against an Altoona man.

Joshua Touchton, 30, was arraigned Tuesday on charges filed by state police in November after a package that was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service was found to have 125 THC vape cartridges inside, according to court records.

The package was for a woman who lives with Touchton on the 3000 block of Broad Avenue but had a different Altoona address. After the woman called the post office to track the package, she asked it to be delivered to the residence on Broad Avenue.

A U.S. Postal Inspector delivered it and the woman signed for the package on Nov. 5, as state police and Altoona police looked on from unmarked vehicles.

Once the postal inspector and police identified themselves, the woman showed troopers other packages in their bedroom after they told her they were aware of previous packages that had been delivered.

Touchton, who was at work and had seen police at the home through video surveillance cameras at the home, asked if he was going to go to jail when she called him to ask if he was coming home for lunch, according to the charges.

State police indicated there were 511 vape cartridges found in the home along with $1,481 in cash, 12 unnamed pills, digital scales and packaging.

Police noted the woman told state police Touchton has a medical marijuana card when troopers noticed legal marijuana on a dresser.

Touchton allegedly confessed to selling the THC products and told troopers he usually sells in bulk but the cartridges are $35 or $65 if he sells them individually, according to the charges.

Touchton remains free on an unsecured $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Paula Aigner on Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

