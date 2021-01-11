CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are attempting to identify a person of interest in a retail theft incident.
According to police, the person pictured above allegedly stole merchandise from the Boscov’s at 570 Galleria Drive on Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Anyone with information should contact the Richland Township Police Department at 814-472-2100.
THE LATEST
- Police seek to identify person of interest in retail theft
- “Socks with Stories” help bring smiles to sick kids in the hospital
- MUST SEE: T-Rex attempts to make snow angels with tiny arms
- “And Just Like That:” A new chapter for the Sex and the City gals
- Former housekeeper steals pills, peanut butter and bananas from Centre Co. home