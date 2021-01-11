Police seek to identify person of interest in retail theft

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are attempting to identify a person of interest in a retail theft incident.

According to police, the person pictured above allegedly stole merchandise from the Boscov’s at 570 Galleria Drive on Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Richland Township Police Department at 814-472-2100.

THE LATEST