Police seek to identify person of interest in retail theft

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are attempting to identify a person of interest in a retail theft incident.

According to police, the person pictured above allegedly stole merchandise from the Boscov’s at 570 Galleria Drive on Jan. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Richland Township Police Department at 814-472-2100.

THE LATEST

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss