STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department needs your help finding a man connected to a case of trespass.

He’s wanted in relation to suspicious activity on Boalsburg Road in Centre County.

Police say the incident happened last Tuesday around 4 A.M.

If you recognize him or have any information you’re asked to call State College Police at 814-234-7150 or you can post an anonymous tip or email at the website.