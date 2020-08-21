CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for an unknown suspect who stole about $1,000 from a home in Burnside Township.
The suspect reportedly entered the home sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 and took the money from a gun safe.
Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact police.
Police searching for suspect that stole money from gun safe
