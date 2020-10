CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a situation in Centre County where a cat was shot with a crossbow.

According to police, the cat was found on Sept. 2 in Unionville with a crossbow bolt in its head. The bolt had red and white vanes, according to the report.

The cat received treatment at Metzgers Animal Hospital in State College and survived the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police in Rockview at 814-355-7545.