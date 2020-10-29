Police searching for students involved in PSU large gathering

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying persons of interest that participated in large gatherings on Oct. 24 during the Penn State vs Indiana football game.

The persons of interest are in violation of the borough’s emergency COVID-19 mitigation ordinance #2145, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 o by submitting an anonymous tip on their website.

Photos of the persons of interest can be found below: