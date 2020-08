BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Bedford County ask for help to identify a suspect that stole an elderly woman’s purse.

The unknown suspect stole the purse at Bedford Square in Snake Spring Township.



The victim said it was stolen around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 and that the thief made off with various credit and debit cards, along with nearly $2,000 in cash.



Police ask anyone with information to contact them.