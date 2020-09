SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect in Somerset County after a home was shot nine times.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Fetterolf Road in Jenner Township.

Earlier this month, the unknown suspect fired nine shots at the building, leaving bullet holes on the side of the home.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police in Somerset at (814) 445-4104.