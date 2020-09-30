Police searching for missing man in Clearfield County

UPDATE (WTAJ) — Sandy Township released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing that Timothy Spencer has been found safe. The township also thanked the public for their assistance.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sandy Township Police Department is currently searching for a missing man.

Police are searching for 50-year-old Timothy Spencer. Spencer is a white male with brown hair. He is 5’4″ and 160 pounds.

Spencer is driving a midnight blue 2003 Mustang with white Mustang decals.

Spencer last spoke to family members around 11 p.m. on Sept. 29 when he was driving from Grampian to his home in DuBois. When speaking to his family, Spencer said he was lost and appeared to be confused.

Spencer said he was near an “Alma Lane” which may be an unrecorded or camp road, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help in locating Spencer should contact Sandy Township Police at 765-1533.