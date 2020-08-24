BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect in Bedford County that shot a shed and a swimming pool on Aug. 9.
A man wearing a black shirt and shorts shot two windows of a shed on Manor Lane in East St. Clair Township at 3 p.m. He also shot an above-ground swimming pool, according to police.
Damages total at nearly $2,500. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.
Police searching for man who shot shed, swimming pool
