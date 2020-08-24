Police searching for man who shot shed, swimming pool

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk County Humane Society will be offering discounts to spay and neuter cats.

Vouchers go on sale on Aug. 26 for the surgeries on September 13. They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cats must be at least 16 weeks old and weigh four pounds or more. To qualify, you need to need to be an Elk County resident and show proof of residency.