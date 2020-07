PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Punxsutawney received a report of a man that escaped orders to report to the Jefferson County Jail.

Richard Dicello, 39 of Punxsutawney, had reportedly been ordered by the court to report to the county jail on June 26. An arrest warrant was authorized after Dicello failed to comply with the order.

Anyone with information on Dicello’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney (814) 938-0510.