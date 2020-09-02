CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for suspects that vandalized flagpoles at a V.F.W. post in Clearfield County.
Three flags were cut and stolen from the Coalport auxiliary post. The suspects cut the ropes on the flagpoles to the Coalport Veterans Memorial and fled in an unknown direction.
The incident happened sometime within the last week. Police ask anyone with information on this theft to contact them.
Police searching for flagpole vandals
