Police searching for clothing theft suspect

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the publics’ help in identifying a photographed individual who reportedly stole several clothing items from a dryer at Beaver Hill.

As of September 9, the pictured male was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and has longer straight black hair.

Anyone with information regarding this individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.