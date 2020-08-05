Police searching for car theft suspect in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Somerset County are asking for help in identifying a car theft suspect that used the victim’s credit cards.

The suspect broke into the car sometime between 6 p.m. on July 28 and 8 a.m. on July 29 along Aiken Avenue in Somerset.

The suspect stole a wallet containing cash and cards, along with other personal information. Police said that some of the cards were used at an Exxon gas station in Bakersville around 6 a.m. on July 29.

Police requested video surveillance. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.

