Police searching for car theft suspect in Somerset

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Area School District will completely reopen schools to students on Aug. 27, according to superintendent Fred Foster.

The school district is implementing and following safety steps and guidelines leading up to the students' return, but masking remains a consistent concern, along with how to encourage students to keep them on and what happens if there is a positive test result.

The Huntingdon Area School District is asking parents for cooperation and support as students walk back into school for the first time since March, only this time with strict COVID-19 guidelines.