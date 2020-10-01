BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County are searching for two people accused of burglary.
The incident happened at a home on the 400 block of Paul Revere Road in Blair Township in the early morning hours of August 23. Police say someone in the home woke up after hearing a man and woman’s voices.
The victim reported being hit by the suspects, who then ransacked several areas of the home. The suspects allegedly got away with money and other valuable items.
Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania crime stoppers at 800-472-8477.
Police searching for burglary suspects in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County are searching for two people accused of burglary.