ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for suspects who vandalized a local softball field overnight.

These photos were sent in by Matthew Lindsey, who volunteers to maintain Garfield Park for the girls’ softball league.

The sheds that were spray-painted are nearly brand new. Vandals also graffitied the back dug-out at the park.

Lindsey said after police left the scene he decided to clean the graffiti off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Altoona Police.