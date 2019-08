In Bedford County, police are searching for the person who stole a truck along Menchtown Road in Everett.

Officers say they got the report around 5 o’clock this morning and found the truck crashed and abandoned just 2 hours later in East Providence Township.

Police believe the suspect also intentionally drove over several mailboxes and a cornfield.

Damage is estimated at $5000 with more still being evaluated.

If you have any information you’re asked to call police.