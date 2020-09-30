Police search for suspects that attempted to kidnap teen in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 17-year-old was almost kidnapped in Mifflin County on Sept. 28, according to state police.

Police said the attempted kidnapping happened at 2 p.m. on Delaware Avenue in Juniata Terrace. The 17-year-old male was walking when he saw what he believed to be an older model of a black Jeep Cherokee.

The vehicle approached the victim and a male inside the vehicle offered him a ride, according to police. The victim entered the vehicle when he was an unknown male in the front passenger seat.

Police said the victim described the unknown male in the passenger seat as a shirtless, “light-skinned” male in his 30s. The victim said the male was covered in chest tattoos and had a tattoo on his cheek.

According to the report, the unknown male asked the victim for his cell phone. When the victim provided his cell phone, the male turned it off and said “Don’t worry about it. Just sit back and enjoy the ride.”

The victim obtained his cell phone and jumped out of the moving vehicle as it was traveling on Route 103, resulting in injuries. The victim also left his black “And1” backpack in the vehicle, containing the following:

HP Chromebook with owner-implied number CBC-0330

A red hooded sweatshirt

A T-shirt

A wallet containing miscellaneous ID cards

According to police, the victim said the vehicle was driven by a white female in her 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or with their online tip form.