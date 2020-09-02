Police search for suspect in indecent assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crime watchers in Blair County are offering a cash reward for anyone with information on an indecent assault on Aug. 5.
State police responded to the incident along the 200 block of Meade Street in Snyder Township late in the evening.
The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a bushy beard. Police reported the driver was in a black Nissan four-door sedan.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact 1-800-472-8477.
