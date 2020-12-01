Police search for suspect in gas station theft

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a suspect that stole over $2,000 from a Pennsylvania Skills Machine in Bedford County.
On Nov. 11 at 9:33 p.m., police said an unknown Black male entered the Pitt Stop Gas Station in West Saint Clair Township. The suspect damaged two Pennsylvania Skills Machines and stole $2,749 in cash from them, according to the report.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.
