Police search for suspect after string of home break-ins

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A search is under-way for a suspect that burglarized multiple homes in Addison Township.

The photographed man is the suspect of multiple home burglaries that occurred on the 300 block of Braddocks Run Road including an ATV that was stolen near Yough Lake.









The suspect appears to be wearing a backwards ball cap, dark framed glasses, tank top, dark shorts and boots. He also has tattoos on both biceps and on the back of both legs.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the suspect’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107