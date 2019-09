HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) — State Police are looking for information about a burglary that took place at Remedy Bar and Grill on Hannah Street.

The incident happened on September 3, just before 1:30 a.m. when the suspect broke in through a side door. The person(s) then disabled the camera and then broke into two PA Skills gaming machines and took $425 from them before leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP-Clearfield at 814-857-3800.