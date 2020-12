JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department is currently searching for a missing 43-year-old woman.

Jilly Todaro, pictured below, was last seen on the 500 block of Franklin Street. She is a white female.

JILLY TODARO

Police are looking for anyone with information about her whereabouts, or anyone that has seen or spoken to her since Dec. 13. If you have information, contact Johnstown Police at (814)-472-2100.

THE LATEST