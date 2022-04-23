SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset County woman that was reported missing and may be endangered, appearing confused.

MARY LETOSKY

Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and 160 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Letosky may be in a 2010 Green Chevy Cobalt with plate: DZZ3493.

She was last seen in a camouflage jacket, dark sweatpants, black shoes and prescription glasses.

Anyone with any information or if you spot Letosky, you’re asked to call 911. Police believe she may be at special risk and/or appear confused.