UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old from State College was found unharmed

UPDATE: State College police have announced that Beltran, the missing 16-year-old, was found this Monday afternoon. They reported she was unharmed and is safe.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are looking for a reported runaway teen in the State College area.

16-year-old Marilyn Heyer-Beltran, who is described as 5’3″, 130 pounds, brown hair, and eyes, was last seen on Friday, November 8 at roughly 8:30 a.m.

State College Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 814-234-7150.