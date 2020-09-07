Police search for man who made threats with gun, considered armed and dangerous

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warrant has been issued for a man from Richland Township who threatened a person with a gun on Sept. 5 and is considered to be armed and dangerous.



According to police, Michael Toth, 28, pulled out a gun and threatened a victim with two young children present. Police said that Toth fled the scene before they arrived at the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Johnstown at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Toth’s whereabouts should contact Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100 or utilize the Johnstown police tip line.



To use the tip line, text the keyword JPD to 847411, add a space, type in your tip and hit send.