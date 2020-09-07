Police search for man who made threats with gun, considered armed and dangerous

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warrant has been issued for a man from Richland Township who threatened a person with a gun on Sept. 5 and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, Michael Toth, 28, pulled out a gun and threatened a victim with two young children present. Police said that Toth fled the scene before they arrived at the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Johnstown at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Toth’s whereabouts should contact Johnstown Police at 814-472-2100 or utilize the Johnstown police tip line.

To use the tip line, text the keyword JPD to 847411, add a space, type in your tip and hit send.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss