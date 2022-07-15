CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a missing endangered man whose truck was last seen in Clearfield County.

Christopher Matt Bryant was reported missing after his wife told police in Avondale, Chester County that she hasn’t seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4.

Christopher Bryant (Photo: PSP Avondale)

Bryant’s truck was found at a truck stop off Route 870 in Clearfield County. Witnesses and surveillance placed Bryant at his truck on July 7, at around 8 p.m.

Police report that Bryant is displaying suicidal tendencies and is believed to have a firearm with him.

Anyone who has had recent contact with Bryant or knows of his location is asked to contact PSP at 610-268-2022 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here.