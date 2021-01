In this photo from Jan. 9, 2020, a Pennsylvania Skill brand game terminal, left, is available to play at a grocery store in Harmony, Pa. A hearing is scheduled before the state’s Commonwealth Court for Jan. 15, 2020, on whether Pennsylvania law prohibits the machines as unlicensed slot machines, even if a player’s success is supposedly based on skill, rather than chance. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are investigating a series of thefts from a Pennsylvania skill machine in Philipsburg.

The machines were located inside the MinitMart on N. Front Street. Police said large sums of cash were taken from inside the machine with tongs several times between Jan. 13-22.

A cash reward is being offered for useful information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.