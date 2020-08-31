Police search for homicide suspect’s vehicle

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are continuing to search for the vehicle used in a homicide in Lawrence Township.

The Lawrence Township Police Chief said that several crews are still searching for Anthony Boone’s 2002 Subaru Forester.

Boone is facing homicide charges and is accused of shooting 40-year-old Rebecca Solt on Thursday at a home along Legion Road.

He then drove from the scene and remained at large for almost 24 hours before being taken into custody Friday afternoon in the wooded area off of old Erie Pike.



If you may have seen Boone’s vehicle as shown above, you should call police.

Animals Matter of Clearfield County has been searching for Boone’s dog. The organization said that if you spot Boone’s dog to contact them privately either via phone or a private Facebook message.

You can contact the following numbers to report sightings of the dog:

(814)-441-0145

(814)-761-0370

(814)-496-5893

If you are reporting a sighting, please note the dog’s exact location and direction of travel, along with the nature of the dog (injured, running, trotting, walking, tired, etc.) Animals Matter of Clearfield County noted that some of the areas to keep an eye on are: Rails to Trails, Bailey Road/Bressler Road in Curwensville and Windy Hill in Curwensville.