Police in New Jersey search for Five-Year-Old missing girl

(WTAJ/KYW) — It’s day two in the search for a missing five-year-old girl in South Jersey.

More than 50 police officers are focusing their search efforts around Bridgeton City Park, where Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen on Monday.

By air, water and land more than 60 police officers have been searching all day for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez.

“This is still a recovery operation, we’re still looking for a missing child, we’re still exhausting all of our efforts,” said chief Michael Gaimari: Bridgeton Police.

Police say there are two simultaneous investigations going on an all-out lost child search throughout the thousand-acre park, and a criminal investigation in case they learn the girl was abducted.

“I just want to find her, and I want to find her that she’s okay. That nothing bad has happened to her,” said Noema Perez: Mother of missing girl.

Noema Perez says her daughter dulce was playing with her Three-year-old little brother on the playground at Bridgeton City Park before disappearing sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say Perez had taken her kids for ice-cream before coming to the park. They say she stayed in the parking lot with an eight-year-old relative, while the little ones were playing. When she went to check on them the three-year-old was crying, and Dulce was gone.

Police say so far there are no signs of the girl in the woods and no clear indication she was abducted which would trigger an amber alert. They’ve even checked nearby neighborhood’s and the girl’s home still no Dulce.

“If they could come to the police, and tell something for her good. She’s just Five-years-old, she’s just a little girl”