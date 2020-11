PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh fugitive that has been on the run since 1971 was arrested on Thursday in Michigan by the FBI fugitive task force.

Leonard Rayne Moses, 68, threw a molotov cocktail into a Pittsburgh home during riots in April of 1968 following the death of Martin Luther King Jr. A woman was inside the home and burned, who later died from her injuries.

Moses was convicted of first-degree murder but escaped custody in 1971 while attending his grandmother's funeral.

Moses was arrested for a separate crime in Michigan on Nov. 12 of 2020 and when officers took his fingerprints, they matched from those taken after his initial arrest over 50 years ago. Since fleeing custody, Moses assumed the identity of Paul Dickson.