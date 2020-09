HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough Police Department is actively searching for a suspect of aggravated assault.

Police are searching for Randy Gerard Cassell, 39.



Cassell is 5’4″ and has hazel eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

Police said that the aggravated assault took place in Huntingdon Borough on Thursday at 5:26 p.m.

Anyone with information on Cassell’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police at 814-643-3960 or dial 911.