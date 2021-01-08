Police: Romantic rivalry led to murder of Hollidaysburg man

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have released new details in the homicide investigation of 27-year-old Tyler R. Slippy of Hollidaysburg.

Slippy’s body was discovered by family members on Nov. 22, 2020 in his apartment located on Allegheny Street. The suspect has been identified as Kenneth Kim.

Autopsy results show Slippy died as a result of severe blood loss from four separate stab wounds to the neck, head and chest. The autopsy also showed defensive wounds on Slippy’s hands, indicating he fought against his assailant.

Police conducted their investigation over the course of six weeks, interviewing over 25 witnesses and executing 20 search warrants for electronic devices and other digital forensic information. During these interviews, police noticed Kim, one of Slippy’s colleagues, had a cut on his hand.

Police obtained a search warrant for Kim’s medical records show he sought treatment for lacerations to his hand hours after Slippy’s murder. Other information came to light in the investigation, leading police to believe that Kim had a romantic interest in his female co-worker, who was already engaged in a romantic relationship with Slippy.

When police obtained search warrants to search Kim’s four vehicles and his home, Kim stole a vehicle from his employer and fled from police. He then drove to a hotel in Cambria County where he took his own life, according to the report.

After this incident, a close friend of Kim that lives in another state contacted police and said Kim confessed to breaking into Slippy’s apartment and murdering him because of their “romantic rivalry.” While the crime scene showed no signs of forced entry, the friend told police Kim memorized the passcode to the lock that he had once observed Slippy use.

Police said this witness was able to provide details on the homicide that were not known to the public, such as the manner of the homicide and the lack of signs of forced entry.

The investigation will continue since various pieces of evidence are still undergoing forensic testing. Police said this investigation will formally remain open until the forensic results are received by the crime lab. As a result of the evidence collected, the District Attorney’s office said they would have authorized an arrest for Kim for first-degree murder had he not taken his own life.

