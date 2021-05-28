Police: Roaring Spring man had 2 lbs. of ‘magic mushrooms’ drying out in basement

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man who was in jail when police say they found about 2 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms after they responded to his empty house for a possible break-in now faces fresh drug charges.

It was about 5 p.m. on May 22 when Roaring Spring police were called by a neighbor who reported the storm cellar door to Berkheimer’s house on Bloomfield Street was open and there was glass broken out of the basement window, according to court documents.

Responding officers said the storm cellar door was off and pushed aside, the glass was broken out of the basement door window and copper piping was at the bottom of the steps in the doorway.

The copper pipe sticking out of the door made officers think someone may still be inside, so they crawled through the door window to check the house.

As police started to check the basement before working their way upstairs, they noticed needles, glass bongs and torches sitting out several cardboard boxes of mushrooms that appeared to be drying on the steps to the first floor, according to the charges.

Cops then secured a search warrant and searched the house and found more suspected drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected heroin, plus an old identification card belonging to 36-year-old Andrew Berkheimer.

The mushrooms weighed 2 lbs., 2,7 ounces and after learning Berkheimer was in Blair County Prison, police paid him a visit. Court records show Berkheimer was sentenced to a year probation in October after pleading guilty to drug possession but it is unclear why he was in jail on May 22.

Berkheimer was told that police had been in his home after they were called about a possible break-in and when asked about the mushrooms, he allegedly told Roaring Spring police Lt. Travis Clowson he goes into the woods and picks them.

When asked what he did with them, Berkheimer shrugged his shoulders and said he eats them. He went on to say he knows which ones to look for and said they have a purple hue to them. He then asked if he was in trouble and when told they were a schedule one drug, Berkheimer asked Clowson if he knew what kind of mushrooms they were.

“Magis mushrooms,” Clowson responded, according to the charges.

Berkheimer told Clowson they were psylocibin mushrooms, policed said.

He is now charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia possession. Bail was set at $40,000 cash on Thursday night and Berkheimer is scheduled to appear in Martinsburg District Court for a preliminary hearing on June 3.