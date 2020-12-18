Police: Ridgway woman breaks into apartment, steals speaker

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Ridgway woman is accused of smashing the window to the front door of an apartment and then struggling with police on Dec. 13.

Felicia Calcagno, 31, allegedly entered the apartment on South Street at 12:10 a.m after smashing the front-door window. According to the police report, the victim was woken up by the disturbance and Calcagno ran into him in the livingroom, where she punched him in the back of the head.

The victim fled the apartment and contacted police, according to the charges filed.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Calcagno resisted arrest and unlawfully took a portable speaker from the apartment.

Calcagno is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing. She is facing multiple charges, including burglary and criminal trespassing.

