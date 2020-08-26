Police respond to shooting at Bedford County hotel

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford have responded to a shooting at a hotel off of the Bedford Interchange on Tuesday evening.

According to police, this incident does involve the same community activist group that was marching from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. Police say the two incidents are being treated and investigated as separate.

No injuries have resulted from this incident and nobody was struck.

Police responded at 7:20 p.m. for a report of shots being fired and said the incident happened in the parking lot.

Police said that prior to the alleged shooter(s) leaving, they fired off some rounds that did not appear to be directed at anyone. Police are unsure if this was done out of intimidation.