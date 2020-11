FILE – This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, Calif. A Chinese national in Oregon sent hundreds of supposedly broken iPhones to Apple over two years, and got replacements under warranty of almost 1,500 devices. […]

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department has been informed of a phone scam where the callers are pretending to be representatives from the Child Advocates of Blair County.

Police said the caller is contacting local veterans and attempting to solicit money from them. Child Advocates of Blair County have been made aware of the situation and said they do not solicit money.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, you advised to contact your local law enforcement.

