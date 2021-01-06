Police receive breathalyzer donation in honor of trooper killed by drunk driver

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —In 2019, there were over 9,000 alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania. The Logan Township police department has received a donation of breathalyzers to hopefully reduce that statistic.

Two hundred and ninety-nine: that’s the number of people in the commonwealth that were killed in alcohol-related accidents in 2019. Logan Township Police Chief David Reese wants that number to be zero.

The breathalyzers were donated by the Trooper Kenton Iwaniec Memorial Foundation, in honor of the trooper from Westmoreland County who was killed in 2008. He was driving home after his shift when he was hit by a drunk driver.

The kits usually cost $500-700, something other departments could struggle buying themselves. Without it, many small departments would have to forgo those tools or wait until they can get them in their budget.

Chief Reese said these kits come at the perfect time.



“The models that we have are aging and actually were starting to cause some extra cost with repair and we’re at the end of their working life, so they can just in time for us to be able to use them and refresh and have the new technology,” Reese said.

