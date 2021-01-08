Police: Philadelphia man sold heroin laced with fentanyl in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man was arrested early Friday morning in State College after he was found with fentanyl and marijuana.

David E. Blanchett Jr., 29, was taken into custody at 1:35 a.m. Police found 385.9 grams of packaged marijuana and 3.8 grams of fentanyl in his backpack.

In October of 2020, Blanchett allegedly sold 12 bundles of heroin to a police informant. When police tested the heroin bags, they contained fentanyl, weighing in at a total of 2.1 grams.

On Nov. 6, Blanchett allegedly set up another heroin deal with an informant for six bundles. He also told the informant he had marijuana and Percocet for sale. The heroin during this deal contained Fentanyl as well, according to the charges filed.

He currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20.

