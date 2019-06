ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the pilot of a single-engine plane is dead following a crash near the New York-Pennsylvania border.

Police in Endicott say a Trella T-21 aircraft piloted by 77-year-old Russell E. Darrow of Brackney, Pennsylvania crashed late Monday morning near the Tri-Cities Airport.

The investigation into the cause of the crash near Binghamton is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.