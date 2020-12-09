Police overhaul: New bills could change police interaction with people with disabilities

(WTAJ) — United States Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is launching the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative, which is intended to bring racial justice and address the high incidence rate of police violence toward people with disabilities.

The initiative has two bills: Safe Interactions Act and the Human-services Emergency Logistic Program (HELP) Act. These bills would reduce 911 calls for non-criminal emergencies and provide law enforcement with training on how to interact with people with disabilities.

This training includes anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

“The families of Walter Wallace, Jr., Ricardo Munoz and Osaze Osagie needed mental health crisis support and they didn’t get it,” Senator Casey said. “We must take action to ensure that someone’s ethnicity or mental ability does not preclude them from receiving protection and fair treatment. My LEAD initiative aims to protect the promise of liberty and justice for all by reforming our emergency systems so that people and police are connected with the resources they need.”

