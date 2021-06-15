Police: Minibike chase ends with crash and charges for Philipsburg man

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man is behind bars after state police say he was on meth when he led a state trooper on a chase while riding a minibike.

William Shutt, 46, was riding a camouflage minibike through a gas station parking lot on the 900 block of Front Street in Decatur Township at just after 7 a.m. Monday when he was spotted by a state trooper, who knew he was wanted on Clearfield County warrant, according to the charges filed before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

When the trooper turned on his lights to pull him over, Shutt made a U-turn and sped away on Route 322.

State police noted that Shutt drove in the opposite lane toward oncoming traffic and rode over sidewalks as he led the trooper on a chase through Philipsburg Borough. Shutt then rode though the parking lot of Sheetz before riding through the harbor Inn’s rear courtyard.

The trooper followed Shutt as he rode north on Rout 53 and after he turned onto Troy Hill Road, Shutt crashed the minibike into an embankment.

Shutt then started to run and the trooper followed him through a yard and caught him in a ditch along Route 53, state police said.

Shutt told the trooper he had methamphetamine and Adderall pills in his pocket and he said he used meth a few hours earlier, at about 3 a.m.

A search of Shutt allegedly turned up two bags of meth weighing a total of 8.5 grams, a gram of marijuana, eight Adderall pills., a glass pipe and a straw, according to the charges.

Shutt remains in Clearfield County jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 30.