Police: Masked man threatened schools to distract them from bank robbery

WESTMORELAND CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — North Huntingdon Township Police report the arrest of a masked man who left a threatening note leading to the evacuation of two schools.

34-year-old Luke Dell, of Beavercreek, Ohio was arrested for various charges including making terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime and theft.

Police responded to a call on Monday, October 21, at Bob Evans where an “older man” was seen on camera leaving a note that said multiple bombs and active shooters were headed towards Jeannette High School and Norwin High School in Westmoreland County. Both schools were evacuated as a safety precaution.

When police traced back the license plate they saw on camera, it led to a home with a different car, missing its license plate. Police report Dell had stolen the license plate to put on his car.

After police tracked down the vehicle, Dell stated he was wearing a mask and would confess everything. He told police he had another note in his pocket that he was going to give to a bank in an attempt to rob them.

Police report that Dell explained the school threats were an attempt to distract police so he could rob two different banks in the Circleville area of North Huntingdon Township with the gun he had in the car. He then told officers that he talked himself out of trying to rob either bank.

Police filed charges against Dell on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.