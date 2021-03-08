Police: Martinsburg woman repeatedly wandered onto airfield

MARTINSBURG, PA. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg woman is charged with felony trespassing after state police say she forced open a door at the Altoona-Blair County Airport and wandered out onto the airfield. Jessica Castro, 35, pried open the locked, sliding door with her fingers three times and wondered out into the restricted area of the airport just before 2 p.m.



The airfield is posted with signs that state “Restricted are, do not enter,” state police noted in the charges. Each time Castro got outside onto the airfield, an employee told her she wasn’t allowed out there and she was escorted back inside. At one point, she was wandering near the opening of a hangar, state police said.



State police said Castro told them she felt fine when the responding trooper asked her how she was feeling. She said she had drove to the airport just to hang out. Castro will be hanging out again at the airport, which is also the home to the office of Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger, on March 18, the date of her preliminary hearing. She remains free on an unsecured $15,000 bond.