Police: Man’s body wrapped in plastic found outside Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man wrapped in plastic was found outside a western Pennsylvania home, and a woman was being questioned.
Pittsburgh police said officers arrived at the Brighton Heights duplex at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the body near the front steps.
Police said officers had been searching for a missing person and were following up on a tip in the case when they found the body.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office will investigate how the man died. A name wasn’t immediately released.
Police said a woman found in the basement of the residence was taken into custody for questioning.
THE LATEST
- ‘Dewing’ the Dew Part 2: The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes
- Cute fur baby alert! Meet Shadow at the Bedford County Humane Society
- Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites
- Reed: If Trump vetoes defense bill, it will be a slap in the face to our troops
- COVID-19 relief bill passes, but not all lawmakers are in favor