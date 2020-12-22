Police: Man’s body wrapped in plastic found outside Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man wrapped in plastic was found outside a western Pennsylvania home, and a woman was being questioned.

Pittsburgh police said officers arrived at the Brighton Heights duplex at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the body near the front steps.

Police said officers had been searching for a missing person and were following up on a tip in the case when they found the body.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office will investigate how the man died. A name wasn’t immediately released.

Police said a woman found in the basement of the residence was taken into custody for questioning.

