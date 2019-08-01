Police: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide

by: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man and woman were found dead in southwest Philadelphia in an apparent murder-suicide.

A police spokeswoman says a 32-year-old woman was shot once in the right eye shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokeswoman says a man about 30 years old shot himself in the head and was pronounced dead shortly after the woman was shot.

Police say a cousin of the female victim found both people in the front bedroom of the home. Names of the deceased weren’t immediately released.

