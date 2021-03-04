Police: Man pointed gun at woman during alcohol-fueled argument

CLEARFIELD, PA. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at a woman during a domestic dispute.

Gilbert Frame II and the woman had been drinking shots of Fireball whiskey and drinking beer all night when an argument broke out Tuesday night at their home on the 1300 block of River View Road in Clearfield, according to charges filed by Lawrence Township police.

At one point, the woman locked the 64-year-old Frame in the mud room and after he broke the door and she called 911, Fram pointed a 9 mm handgun at her before she ran to a garage and locked herself inside.

Police were dispatched at about 8:45 p.m. and after the woman was taken to a more secure area, Frame, while argumentative, complied with officers demands to get on the ground and was arrested.

He is charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He remains in Clearfield Country Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.