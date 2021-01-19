Police: Man charged after altercation, placing officer in chokehold

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 37-year-old man who refused to leave a Clearfield County oral surgeon’s office is now in jail on felony assault charges.

It was about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 when DuBois police were called out to a medical office on Beaver Drive for a report of a man who showed up, demanded medical treatment and then refused to leave, according to the charges.

Police allege Jessie Wick, of Philipsburg, ripped the cord out of a phone’s receiver when he found out staff had called 911 and when police arrived, Wick told officers he was getting treated and they were to leave. Police said Wick was aggressive and was swearing at the doctor, his staff and the officers.

Wick allegedly tried to hit an officer when he was pulled off a chair by police after refusing to get up and leave. Once restrained, police found several knives on Wick and after he was taken to the DuBois City Police Department, he again struggled with officers when he refused to take off his boots.

In that altercation, Wick put one officer in a chokehold before he was subdued. A knife was found in his boot when it was removed by an officer.

Wick is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He remains in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.